Man in serious condition following workplace incident
A MAN in his 60s is in a serious condition after suffering significant injuries to his hands and arms in a workplace incident.
Ambulances were called to a business on the Warrego Highway at 8.28am and a rescue helicopter and high acuity response unit have been deployed to the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the need for the high acuity response unit meant the situation could be serious.
"(It's) usually a fair indication it's quite a serious incident they're responding to," the spokeswoman said.
Police have not been called to the scene.