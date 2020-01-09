Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in a workplace incident.
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in a workplace incident.
News

Man in serious condition following workplace incident

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s is in a serious condition after suffering significant injuries to his hands and arms in a workplace incident.

Ambulances were called to a business on the Warrego Highway at 8.28am and a rescue helicopter and high acuity response unit have been deployed to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the need for the high acuity response unit meant the situation could be serious.

"(It's) usually a fair indication it's quite a serious incident they're responding to," the spokeswoman said.

Police have not been called to the scene.

plainland warrego highway workplace injuries
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National service cut honeymooners short

        premium_icon National service cut honeymooners short

        News Ipswich couple Graham and Dulcie Hawkins recently celebrated an amazing 50 years of marriage at Brothers Leagues Club.

        • 9th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Health Ipswich kids are spending more than double the amount of time indoors and on...

        • 9th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Whistleblowers allege theft, fraud, racism in council

        premium_icon Whistleblowers allege theft, fraud, racism in council

        News Interim administrator Greg Chemello's final report details complaints and how the...