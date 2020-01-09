Man in serious condition following workplace incident

WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in a workplace incident.

A MAN in his 60s is in a serious condition after suffering significant injuries to his hands and arms in a workplace incident.

Ambulances were called to a business on the Warrego Highway at 8.28am and a rescue helicopter and high acuity response unit have been deployed to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the need for the high acuity response unit meant the situation could be serious.

"(It's) usually a fair indication it's quite a serious incident they're responding to," the spokeswoman said.

Police have not been called to the scene.