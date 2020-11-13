Menu
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
Man ‘in serious condition’ after overnight Glenwood fire

JOSH PRESTON
13th Nov 2020 6:55 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
A MAN is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital after suffering severe burns in a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to an undisclosed scene after the incident occurred around 10.30pm.

From there they transported a male patient in his 50s to Gympie Hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

He was suffering from limb and airway burns, and was subsequently flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

It's unclear at this stage how the shipping container fire started, or exactly where it occurred.

More to come.

