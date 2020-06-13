Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They saved my leg’: Man’s fight against flesh-eating bug

        premium_icon ‘They saved my leg’: Man’s fight against flesh-eating bug

        News The 72-year-old spent three months in hospital fighting the disease.

        Miracle baby mum feared she’d never have

        premium_icon Miracle baby mum feared she’d never have

        News Elaine Richards is thankful for the opportunity to be a mum

        WATCH: Police search for trio after servo break-in

        premium_icon WATCH: Police search for trio after servo break-in

        Crime Police release footage of three people breaking in to Boonah servo

        Woman left ‘naked, bleeding’ in wheelbarrow after assault

        premium_icon Woman left ‘naked, bleeding’ in wheelbarrow after assault

        News A woman was assaulted over five hours by her partner, then dumped naked and...