Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege a man stabbed another man at Buddina this morning.
Police will allege a man stabbed another man at Buddina this morning.
Crime

Man in serious condition after alleged stabbing

lucy rutherford
31st Jul 2020 7:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at Buddina today following an altercation.

It will be alleged a 34-year-old man from Little Mountain attended an address on Illuka Street around 8.30am to confront a male occupant of the home who was known to him.

A physical altercation broke out between the pair, during which the 34-year-old sustained a stab wound to his torso.

The injured man walked a short distance to Tumut Street where a friend notified police.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition before being airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Buddina man shortly afterwards who has since been charged with unlawful wounding.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

alleged stabbing sunshine coast buddina maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pokie player’s purse was fair game for brazen thief

        premium_icon Pokie player’s purse was fair game for brazen thief

        News An Ipswich woman has been fined and ordered to pay back $200 she stole from a fellow poker machine player

        Ipswich honours heroes of Box Flat

        premium_icon Ipswich honours heroes of Box Flat

        News Mourners have gathered to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Box Flat Mine...

        Staffy tied to brick, drowned in cruel revenge killing

        premium_icon Staffy tied to brick, drowned in cruel revenge killing

        News A man has received a jail term after admitting to the cruel drowning of a staffy...

        Brewery bands together with community to honour local legend

        premium_icon Brewery bands together with community to honour local legend

        News A new lager developed by a Ballistic Brewery will honour a local hero and raise...