RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. FILE PHOTO
Man in serious condition after alleged assault

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th Jul 2020 8:37 AM
A MAN has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital overnight after an alleged assault at Tiaro left him with severe head and facial injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics were called to a scene off Van Doorn Road at 10.43pm in response to an "alleged assault".

The alleged victim, reported to be a male, was first taken to Maryborough Hospital but later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

QAS listed his condition as serious and specified he had suffered injuries to his head and facial area.

Further details on the alleged assault are not yet known.

More to come.

