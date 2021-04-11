Menu
A man is taken to Mater Adults Hospital in Brisbane after his vehicle struck a pole at Darra. Pic: file photo

News

Man in hospital after vehicle collides with pole

kaitlyn smith
11th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
A MAN has been hospitalised after his vehicle collided with a pole at Darra, just outside of the Ipswich area, on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the corner of Ashridge Road and Cardiff Road just after 8.30pm.

The man, understood to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

He was transported to the Mater Adults Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition for observation.

Minor traffic delays were in place as result.

