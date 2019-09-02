Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy.
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy. Cordell Richardson
Man in hospital after highway crash through barbed wire

Bianca Hrovat
by
2nd Sep 2019 7:34 AM
A MAN is in Warwick Hospital after he crashed his vehicle through a barbed wire fence and into a sign post on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at Clintonvale at 4.23am.

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the man in his 50s drove his car off the road and into a paddock.

One fire crew attended the scene about 5am and disconnected the car battery to ensure safety.

There was no obvious damage to property and the man did not appear to be injured.

According to a QAS spokesman, the man was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

