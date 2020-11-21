Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

A man was rushed to hospital after his car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket last night.

A man was rushed to hospital after his car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket last night.

A MAN was rushed to hospital last night after a car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket.

Paramedics were called to the scene on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm, where they found one patient in need of treatment.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In other traffic news a man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash at Lake MacDonald, just south of Gympie.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the crash, which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd on October 4.

Tragically, a 28-year-old Buddina man also died after crashing a motorcycle into a tree at Mountain Creek last night.