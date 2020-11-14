Menu
Man in hospital after car crashes into pole on busy road

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Nov 2020 12:01 PM
A MAN was taken to hospital after a car he was in crashed into a pole on a busy Ipswich road this morning.

Paramedics were called to a reported one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hunter and Haig streets in Brassall just after 8.30am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain.

Another person was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.

A woman was also taken to Ipswich Hospital after a single-vehicle crash into a tree on Friday night.

The accident happened on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora just before 8.30pm.

