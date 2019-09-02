Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
Crime

Man in hospital after Brisbane shooting

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a young man was shot on Brisbane's bayside overnight.

Emergency services were called to Karloo St, Wynnum at 2.30am where a man in his early 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he is now said to be in a serious but stable condition.

In a statement this morning, Queensland Police urged anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage of the area to contact police immediately.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

crime hospital injuries shooting

Top Stories

    Gel blaster gun 'rampage' sends neighbourhood in to lockdown

    premium_icon Gel blaster gun 'rampage' sends neighbourhood in to lockdown

    Crime Panic takes hold as residents see man running through streets with gun

    • 2nd Sep 2019 9:30 AM
    Queensland to feel heat with 33 degree tops in city

    premium_icon Queensland to feel heat with 33 degree tops in city

    Weather Heat will spike on Thursday and Friday in the south east corner

    Brisbane floods: why you haven’t seen anything yet

    premium_icon Brisbane floods: why you haven’t seen anything yet

    News Protection offered by Wivenhoe Dam is a “myth’’, says expert

    How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    premium_icon How Queensland’s priciest schools scored in NAPLAN

    Education Are our most expensive colleges delivering 'bang for buck'?