A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a truck on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition complaining of neck pain, following the two-vehicle crash at Marburg on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 3.18pm.