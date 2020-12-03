Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway early Thursday morning.
Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway early Thursday morning.
News

Man in his 20s dead after motorcycle and truck crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, believed to be a truck, on a rural stretch of highway early this morning.

Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway north of Toogoolawah just after midnight on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene, including one with critical injuries.

The QT understands the man in his 20s died from their injuries.

The other person did not sustain any injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

The highway was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash fatal crashes ipswich fatal crash toogoolawah
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Premium Content Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Weather Queensland’s scorching weather will take a day’s hiatus before a long stretch of sweltering conditions returns.

        Enrolments soaring at fiercely innovative school

        Premium Content Enrolments soaring at fiercely innovative school

        Education Proudly First Nation, a small independent school has been recognised for its...

        Thief assaults shop worker with bag full of stolen goods

        Premium Content Thief assaults shop worker with bag full of stolen goods

        News An auto parts employee was struck when she tried to block a thief’s escape

        IN COURT: Full names of 188 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 188 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day