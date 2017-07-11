Man left with injuries after alleged golf club attack

A MAN will spend the rest of the month in custody after an alleged golf club assault at Boonah at the weekend.

Jason Robert Moore, 39, is charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and enter dwelling with intent following an incident at a Church St address at 8.30pm on July 8.

Police say a 32-year-old Boonah man was taken to hospital for treatment to his arm and neck after he was allegedly assaulted with a golf club.

Moore did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday and the matter will next be mentioned on August 2.