Man in custody after streets put in lockdown

Paige Ashby
5th Sep 2020 9:49 AM
AN emergency declaration was made for parts of Beaudesert on Saturday morning before a man was taken into police custody.

Several streets were locked down and locals were told to avoid the area as specialist police and negotiators attempted to speak with a 51-year-old man.

Officers were called to the property on Birnam St just after 4am.

Police issued an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) which led to Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres being blocked off and residents evacuated.

The PSPA was revoked three hours later and the man was taken into custody without incident.

