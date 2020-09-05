Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

        Premium Content Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

        News A father-of-four had kept his drug dealing a secret from his family until he was caught and locked up

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Paranoid drug user shoots neighbour for laughing

        Premium Content Paranoid drug user shoots neighbour for laughing

        News A father was shot by a neighbour as his terrified daughter looked on

        Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News It has been a week of nervous waiting, 80s flashbacks and sporting highs and...