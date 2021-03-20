Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 43-year-old Riverview man was taken into custody on Friday evening after a short pursuit by police at Goodna.
A 43-year-old Riverview man was taken into custody on Friday evening after a short pursuit by police at Goodna.
Crime

Man in custody after late-night drive ends in police pursuit

kaitlyn smith
20th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 43-year-old Riverview man has been taken into custody after a late-night drive on Friday evening descended into chaos.

It was about 10.30pm when police first noticed a vehicle, alleged to be driven by the man, stopped at an intersection on Alice Street at Goodna.

Officers reportedly performed a registration check on the 2006 black Honda Civic, only to discover it had been fitted with stolen plates.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers attempted to pursue the vehicle as it travelled southbound along Jones Rd.

Polair, which was undertaking duties nearby, was called in to offer aerial support.

LOCAL NEWS: Visitors return to aged care homes as restrictions eased

The spokesman said the driver allegedly started to speed erratically, prompting officers on the ground to suspend their pursuit.

It is understood Polair continued tracking the vehicle as it later travelled along Ipswich Mwy at Goodna.

A tyre deflation device was deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop just after 11.15pm.

Police arrested the man without incident.

The was charged with a string of offences including: dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, offences involving registration certificates, driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's license and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

alice st ipswich magistrates court ipswich motorway police pursuits qld polair
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt
    • 20th Mar 2021 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get set for wet: 80mm deluge to follow lull

        Premium Content Get set for wet: 80mm deluge to follow lull

        Weather Wet weather will hit the southeast once again this weekend, with some areas bracing for up to 80mm, while the beaches are set to be hit with 2.5-metre swells.

        • 20th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
        Visitors return to aged care homes as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Visitors return to aged care homes as restrictions eased

        News QLD Health eases restrictions for vulnerable communities after gaining control of...

        One critical, one serious after horror mini bus crash

        Premium Content One critical, one serious after horror mini bus crash

        News At least one person is critical and multiple taken to hospital

        Couple’s lives forever changed by speeding car thief

        Premium Content Couple’s lives forever changed by speeding car thief

        News Victim impact statements have illustrated the terrible injuries caused by a car...