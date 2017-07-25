Ute tracked driving around spikes, through front yard

A MAN charged after police were able to follow an alleged stolen ute using its tracking device will spend the rest of the month in custody.

Collingwood Park man Wayne Steven Merrick, 37, is charged with eight offences following a short pursuit towards Redbank on the weekend.

The ute involved was allegedly stolen from an Albion business on July 22 and police were able to track it to a Collingwood Park address on the same day.

Police say the vehicle was driven around a tyre deflation device, through the front yard of a home and dangerously towards Redbank.

Police found the vehicle abandoned at Middle Park and the man was allegedly found walking nearby with the keys in his pocket.

Merrick is charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises and commit indictable offence, driving without a licence, failure to comply to duties of driver involved in crash, possess tainted property, failure to stop motor vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday and the matter will next be mentioned on July 26.