A man is in custody following the alleged armed robbery of a Bellbird Park petrol station. Picture: file photo
Crime

Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo

kaitlyn smith
2nd Feb 2021 11:30 AM
A MAN has been taken into custody this morning following the alleged armed robbery of a Bellbird Park service station.

The suspect allegedly threatened the Shell employee at the Jones Rd and Brent Ln site about 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the alleged offender then fled the scene.

It is understood he made off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Police located the man a short time later travelling by vehicle.

It is understood the vehicle may have acted as a getaway car during the incident.

Passers-by said they saw at least four police crews at the scene.

The service station was closed to the public as investigations took place.

Charges have not yet been laid.

alleged armed robbery bellbird park ipswich crime jones rd shell service station
Ipswich Queensland Times

