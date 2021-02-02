Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo
A MAN has been taken into custody this morning following the alleged armed robbery of a Bellbird Park service station.
The suspect allegedly threatened the Shell employee at the Jones Rd and Brent Ln site about 7.30am on Tuesday morning.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the alleged offender then fled the scene.
It is understood he made off with an undisclosed sum of cash.
Police located the man a short time later travelling by vehicle.
It is understood the vehicle may have acted as a getaway car during the incident.
Passers-by said they saw at least four police crews at the scene.
The service station was closed to the public as investigations took place.
Charges have not yet been laid.