Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo

A man is in custody following the alleged armed robbery of a Bellbird Park petrol station. Picture: file photo

A MAN has been taken into custody this morning following the alleged armed robbery of a Bellbird Park service station.

The suspect allegedly threatened the Shell employee at the Jones Rd and Brent Ln site about 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the alleged offender then fled the scene.

It is understood he made off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Police located the man a short time later travelling by vehicle.

It is understood the vehicle may have acted as a getaway car during the incident.

Passers-by said they saw at least four police crews at the scene.

The service station was closed to the public as investigations took place.

Charges have not yet been laid.