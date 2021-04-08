Menu
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

Aden Stokes
8th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
UPDATE 10AM: A man has died after allegedly suffering serious head injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday. 

Police confirmed the man died Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

More to come. 

INITIAL: A man is in a critical condition after he allegedly sustained serious injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old man allegedly sustained serious facial injuries at a Cressbrook Street residence at 4.25am.

Emergency services attended the address and the man was immediately transported to Woorabinda Hospital.

He was later flown to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

Upon arrival, police declared a crime scene and commenced investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information that would assist police with their investigations to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100643672.

