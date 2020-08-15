Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
15th Aug 2020 7:24 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after his caravan went up in flames last night in Bundamba.

Paramedics including Critical Care, High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene of the fire at a property just off Carberry Street in Bundamba just before midnight last night.

Paramedics treated the man for significant burns to his face, chest, back and arms.

The man is now in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

bundamba fire caravan fire home fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      New car’s remarkable claim

      New car’s remarkable claim
      • 15th Aug 2020 7:11 AM

      Top Stories

        Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Premium Content Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Crime A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

        Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Premium Content Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Crime A woman has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer

        Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Premium Content Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Education Most characters didn’t appeal to this student, so she wrote her own story for book...

        In excess: Six Ipswich drivers who pushed their luck too far

        Premium Content In excess: Six Ipswich drivers who pushed their luck too far

        News A number of drivers have copped big speeding fines this year, with one man clocking...