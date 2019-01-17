Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the men being assisted by emergency services after being caught in a rip at the southern end of Bondi Beach. Picture: Dylan Robinson
One of the men being assisted by emergency services after being caught in a rip at the southern end of Bondi Beach. Picture: Dylan Robinson
News

Man critical after Bondi swim

by AAP
17th Jan 2019 5:56 AM

A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after he and two others were pulled from the water at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Emergency workers were called to the southern end of the beach just before 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said officers arrived to find members of the public performing CPR on a 21-year-old man.

Police were told two 20-year-old men he was swimming with were also rescued and have been released from hospital.

It is believed the swimmers were caught in a notorious rip below Bondi Icebergs restaurant.

Four crews including a medical team and a helicopter attended the scene and worked to stabilise the older man, while hundreds of onlookers watched on in horror.

Paramedics moved the man from the beach to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Paramedics moved the man from the beach to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said that the man was in cardiac arrest while being loaded into the ambulance.

He is currently in St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition.

There have been 19 drowning deaths this summer in NSW, and 62 around the country.

Bondi Lifeguards try to resuscitate a person pulled from the water at Bondi Beach. Picture: Henry Lynch
Bondi Lifeguards try to resuscitate a person pulled from the water at Bondi Beach. Picture: Henry Lynch

More Stories

accident bondi beach summer swim water

Top Stories

    Largest solar grid serves up world record brekky roll effort

    premium_icon Largest solar grid serves up world record brekky roll effort

    Offbeat Primo will use its 9700 solar panels to attempt a record for the most brekky rolls served

    Work starts on 925-home estate near Deebing Creek mission

    premium_icon Work starts on 925-home estate near Deebing Creek mission

    Property The the will be open to the public for the first time in 103 years

    Fardon victim’s terror: ‘He could be anywhere’

    premium_icon Fardon victim’s terror: ‘He could be anywhere’

    News Fardon will not be monitored by a GPS tracker

    New chemical, contaminated soil dump proposed for region

    premium_icon New chemical, contaminated soil dump proposed for region

    Council News With a 15.7m cubic-metre capacity, it would operate for 18 years