Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics rushed a man to hospital after an incident in Coominya on Saturday.
Paramedics rushed a man to hospital after an incident in Coominya on Saturday.
News

Man in critical condition after being hit in head by log

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Oct 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after being hit in the head by a log on a private rural property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the incident in Coominya just after noon.

The man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury after being hit by a log.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

        Premium Content Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

        Crime Members of the public had to pull the 39-year-old out of the vehicle after it flipped and crashed into the side fence of a house

        Take a look at our top poems

        Take a look at our top poems

        News Poets from across the globe shared in the prizes of this year’s competition, here...

        Poetry competition a feast for the senses

        Poetry competition a feast for the senses

        News This year’s Ipswich Poetry Feast attracted entrants from across the country. HERE...

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared