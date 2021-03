A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a suspected snake bite to the foot on Thursday night.

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital overnight after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics transported the man to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition from a private address in Chuwar about 7.30pm.

It is believed he was bitten on the foot.

