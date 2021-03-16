Menu
A man in his 20s was taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing his motorised scooter.
News

Man in 20s hospitalised after motorised scooter crash

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Mar 2021 7:10 AM
A MAN in his 20s was injured after crashing a motorised scooter in Ipswich on Monday night.

Paramedics transported him to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with arm and leg injuries after the accident in Augustine Heights.

He was taken to hospital from the scene of the crash on Cardena Drive just before 8.30pm.

The accident comes almost a month since a man in his 30s suffered serious head and eye injuries after crashing a motorised skateboard in the same suburb.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition on February 21.

A woman was also transported to Ipswich Hospital on Tuesday morning after she crashed into a pole at an intersection of the Cunningham Highway.

Paramedics transported her in a stable condition at 5.30am after the single-vehicle crash at the Kalbar Connection Road intersection in Kalbar.

