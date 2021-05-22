Menu
A man who jumped a fence and impaled himself overnight while trying to get to Darwin CBD’s main party strip had to be cut free by fireys.
News

Man impaled on fence trying to take shortcut

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
22nd May 2021 11:51 AM
A MAN who jumped a fence and impaled himself overnight while trying to get to Mitchell St had to be cut free by fireys.

NT Police Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said police had received several calls regarding a man being impaled on a fence in the CBD about 1am this morning.

"The male had allegedly been walking from the Esplanade through the Transit Centre to Mitchell Street and jumped over the fence, impaling himself," she said.

People (not involved in the incident) sit at table and chairs next to the Darwin Transit Bus Centre, where a man impaled himself overnight. Picture: Elise Derwin
People (not involved in the incident) sit at table and chairs next to the Darwin Transit Bus Centre, where a man impaled himself overnight. Picture: Elise Derwin

"The male initially told attending emergency personnel that his shorts were stuck, however, closer inspection confirmed that he was impaled on the fence."

Snr Sgt Kennon said NT Fire and Rescue Services had attended, cut the impaled fence piece and freed the man.

He was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man impaled on fence trying to take shortcut to Mitchell St

