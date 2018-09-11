Menu
Man hurt in motorised scooter, car crash

Emma Clarke
by
11th Sep 2018 6:39 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after his motorised scooter and a car collided early this morning.

The crash happened on Deebing Creek Rd at Yamanto just after 5.45am.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes after paramedics responded to a single vehicle roll-over at Collingwood Park on Monday night.

Emergency services went to the crash on Eagle St shortly before 8.30pm.

Two people were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

