Emergency crews attend a single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil. Pic: file photo
Man hurt after vehicle rolls on Warrego Hwy

kaitlyn smith
8th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Emergency crews are currently attending a single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil.

The incident reportedly occurred just after midday on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one male patient was treated at the scene.

It is understood he sustained possible spinal injuries, as well as minor abrasions.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident has reportedly closed a westbound lane of traffic.

Motorists should expect minor delays.

Police and firefighters remain at the scene.

