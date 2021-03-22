Menu
Emergency services attend a single-vehicle incident at Rifle Range on Monday. Pic: file photo
Breaking

Man hurt after vehicle crashes down embankment

kaitlyn smith
22nd Mar 2021 11:00 AM
A man aged in his 60s has been hospitalised after his vehicle crashed down an embankment at Rifle Range on Monday morning.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Brightview Road and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road just after 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no other vehicles were involved.

She said paramedics assessed the man at the scene after he complained of neck pain.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police and firefighters were in attendance.

