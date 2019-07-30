Man hunt after stolen ute rams police car twice

MAN HUNT: Gatton police are looking for two men who rammed officers with a stolen Colorado ute on Sunday.

POLICE are on the hunt for two men, after they brazenly rammed a police car in the Lockyer Valley on the weekend.

Investigations are continuing after an alleged stolen car collided with a police car in Gatton on Sunday morning.

Around 9.30am, police observed an alleged stolen Grey Holden Colorado Dual Cab utility parked in a driveway of a house on Goltz Court.

As the police car approached, the driver of the Holden Colarado reversed into the front of the police car causing moderate damage.

The police car reversed away, as the alleged stolen car performed a left turn in the driveway, again colliding with the police car, causing extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The men drove away and abandoned the car in bushland at the end of Rogers Drive, then fled on foot.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1901452289