A MAN has suffered burns to his upper-body after a gas bottle reportedly caught fire at Redbank Plains.

The frightening incident occurred at a private residence just before 7pm on Saturday evening.

Paramedics treated the man for burns to both his arms.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unclear at this time how the gas bottled first caught alight.