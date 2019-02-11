Menu
File photo: Drivers are experiencing long delays after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.
Man hospitalised, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
11th Feb 2019 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM
A TWO-VEHICLE crash on the Bruce Highway has left a man in hospital and traffic at a standstill heading north from Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the crash between a truck and a van northbound on the Deception Bay Rd off-ramp at Narangba about 9.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance representative said a man was initially trapped by his legs, and had to be freed from his vehicle.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Two lanes of the highway are blocked and long delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the forensic crash unit had been requested at the scene.

