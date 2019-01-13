Menu
A man has been airlifted to hospital.
Man hospitalised with serious injuries after rollover

13th Jan 2019 9:47 AM

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital with suspected spinal cord injuries after a serious single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway this morning.

The driver was the only occupant at the time of the incident, which occurred at Minden, east of Toowoomba and west of Ipswich, just before 5am.

Paramedics treated the patient for multiple injuries, including head and suspected spinal cord issues.

He was freed by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rushed him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition.

