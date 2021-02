A vehicle collides with a pole at Bellbird Park on Sunday morning. Pic: file photo

A MAN has been hospitalised after his vehicle collided with a pole at Bellbird Park in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on Redbank Plains Rd just after 7am Sunday morning.

Paramedics assessed one person at the scene.

He was transported to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm his injuries.