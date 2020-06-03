Man hospitalised after run in with horse

SERIOUSLY INJURED: A man has suffered injuries to his face and head when he was knocked over by a horse.

SERIOUSLY INJURED: A man has suffered injuries to his face and head when he was knocked over by a horse.

A MALE patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after he was knocked over by a horse on a property in the Somerset.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman told the Gatton Star the man was at a private residence in Lower Cressbrook when the incident occurred today at 10.29am.

The spokeswoman said the man suffered injuries to his face and head and is in a stable condition.

