SERIOUSLY INJURED: A man has suffered injuries to his face and head when he was knocked over by a horse.
News

Man hospitalised after run in with horse

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM
A MALE patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after he was knocked over by a horse on a property in the Somerset.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman told the Gatton Star the man was at a private residence in Lower Cressbrook when the incident occurred today at 10.29am.

The spokeswoman said the man suffered injuries to his face and head and is in a stable condition.

Gatton Star

