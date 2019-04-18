Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CMWEB
CMWEB
Crime

Slushie before help for shooting victim

by Chris Clarke
18th Apr 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot in Logan, south of Brisbane, police say.

The incident happened just after 5.30am at Holmview on Logan River Road, south of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including critical care responders, attended the scene and treated a man aged in his 30s.

He sustained a wound to the hip and was transported in a serious but stable condition under lights and sirens to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The victim wheeled a bicycle into a nearby 7-Eleven and purchased a slushie and a packet of cigarettes before seeking medical attention, according to Channel 7.

Police are investigating where the incident took police and believed he travelled some distance prior to receiving treatment.

The man felt pain in his back, according to police, and noticed he had been shot by an air rifle, or a similar weapon.

It's understood the wound was caused by a pellet and he is expected to make a full recovery.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks guns police investigation shooting victim

Top Stories

    Manhunt launched after home invasion

    premium_icon Manhunt launched after home invasion

    Crime Two people have been assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Brisbane’s southwest this morning.

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:17 AM
    Truck cargo crashes through windscreen, injures woman

    premium_icon Truck cargo crashes through windscreen, injures woman

    Crime Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident.

    • 18th Apr 2019 9:34 AM
    Edwards' family speaks out about closure

    premium_icon Edwards' family speaks out about closure

    Business The Edwards family has long been a part of the Ipswich community.

    Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

    premium_icon Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

    Politics Upgrades include other projects to make the entry more appealing