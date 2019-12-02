Menu
Crime

Man hospitalised after drive-by shooting in Ipswich suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
2nd Dec 2019 6:15 AM
POLICE are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm in North Booval last night.

Around 10pm Sunday night, emergency services responded to reports a man had been shot in the front yard of an address in Oxford St.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, transported a male patient in his twenties to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A stable female patient was also taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with an arm laceration.

Preliminary investigations indicate, two shots were fired from a passing car, and one of the shots hit a man in the arm.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

court crime gun hospital police shooting
