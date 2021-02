A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing into a tree in Wacol on Tuesday night.

A DRIVER was taken to Ipswich Hospital last night after crashing his car into a tree.

The man was treated by paramedics just before 9pm after the single-vehicle crash on Wilruna St in Wacol on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with only minor injuries.

