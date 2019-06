Queensland Ambulance Service attended an incident at Goodna overnight.

A MAN was injured last night after a motorcycle and a car collided.

The male was in a stable condition following the crash on Albert St and Smiths Rd, Goodna and 9.32pm last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a male patient with no major injuries was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.