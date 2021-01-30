Man hospitalised after bitten by backyard snake
A PATIENT has been rushed to hospital after they were reportedly bitten by a snake while in their Collingwood Park backyard.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Queensland Times the incident was reported about 3.30pm on Saturday, with a male in his 20s reportedly suffering a snake bite.
The patient sustained a bite to his leg.
They were rushed to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.