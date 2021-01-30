Menu
A man has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital with a suspected snake bite. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Breaking

Man hospitalised after bitten by backyard snake

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jan 2021 5:13 PM
A PATIENT has been rushed to hospital after they were reportedly bitten by a snake while in their Collingwood Park backyard.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Queensland Times the incident was reported about 3.30pm on Saturday, with a male in his 20s reportedly suffering a snake bite.

The patient sustained a bite to his leg.

They were rushed to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

