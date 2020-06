A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital following a crash.

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient, in his 20s, was injured when his vehicle collided with a fence on the Brisbane Valley Highway and Ironbark rd about 1.05am.

Paramedics transported the man to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precautionary measure.