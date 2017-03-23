Man in hospital after crashing into tree

A MAN is in hospital after his car crashed into a tree at Goodna, while police are on the scene of a two vehicle crash outside a busy school.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a man was injured when his car hit a tree at the intersection of Alice St and Spalding Cr at Goodna about 2pm.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate incident, two vehicles have collided outside Mt Crosby State School.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Mt Crosby Rd and College Rd about 3.30pm.

There is no information on any injuries at this stage.