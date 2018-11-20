Menu
Crime

Man holds knife to throat, tells police to shoot him

Ross Irby
by
20th Nov 2018 5:03 PM
A MAN with a mouth full of razors told police to shoot him, after losing his temper when insulted by a neighbour.

Ipswich officers were called to a residential lifestyle village because of a dispute.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage at the village in Brassall on Wednesday, September 19.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police arrived at 8.45pm and found the man agitated after a dispute between he and a 26-year-old neighbour.

The man held a knife to his own throat, telling police to shoot him.

Sgt Caldwell said the man became angry when the neighbour called him a pedophile.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Defence lawyer Zara Rudan said the man instructed he was on medication but had been without it for four days before the incident.

Ms Rudan said the man suffered mental health difficulties.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the man's behaviour was unacceptable, but took place in circumstances where there had been ongoing disharmony with a younger person.

The man was fined $400.

A conviction was not recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

