A Darling Heights man, 33, has been charged with 81 offences after he was taken into custody at Esk.
Crime

Man hit with 81 charges after alleged crime spree

kaitlyn smith
31st May 2021 3:00 PM
A man has been charged with more than 80 offences after allegedly taking part in a months-long crime spree across south west Queensland.

It is alleged the 33-year-old committed multiple offences between March and May this year including arson of several stolen vehicles, multiple break and enters at both business and residential addresses and armed robbery.

Detectives took the Darling Heights man into custody at Esk at the weekend.

It was about 8.30pm on Saturday when police first observed the man inside a stolen Toyota HiLux pulled over on the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen from a Cecil Plains address that same day.

The man allegedly fled at a high speed when officers attempted to approach the vehicle.

Multiple crews and the Polair chopper were tasked to the scene in an effort to track the vehicle as it continued along Gatton-Esk Road.

The police spokesman said a tyre deflation device was deployed near Windsor Drive and the car came to a stop shortly after.

He said the man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to run from the scene.

He was later charged with a total of 81 offences.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul McCusker said the charges were result of extensive investigations into numerous incidents in the region.

He said the alleged incidents took place at Goondiwindi, Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Esk, Ipswich, Gatton and greater Brisbane between March and May this year.

“We will continue to work hard to help keep our community safe by tracking down people engaged in alleged criminal activity,” he said.

The man is due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

Toowoomba Detectives continue to investigate numerous other offences that may be linked.

Breakdown of charges

  • 19 counts of enter with intent
  • 19 counts of stealing
  • 10 counts of unlawful use of vehicle
  • 10 counts of burglary
  • 9 counts possess tainted property
  • 3 counts of arson
  • 3 counts of possess dangerous drugs
  • 3 traffic-related offences
  • 2 counts of evade police; and
  • 1 count each of armed robbery, common assault and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

