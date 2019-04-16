Menu
A 20-year-old man was hit by a truck on the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night around 10.30pm.
News

Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

16th Apr 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:44 PM
JAMIE Austin, the young man, who was hit by a b-double, remains in a critical condition in intensive care at John Hunter Hospital.

The 20-year-old was struck by the southbound heavy vehicle in Coffs Harbour last Tuesday around 10.30pm.

Jamie Austin was struck by a b-double on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour last week.
The accident happened on Grafton St/the Pacific Highway near the intersection of Vernon St.

He was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and was later airlifted to Newcastle.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started by friends of the Boambee Bombers football player to assist the Austin family with medical bills.

 

