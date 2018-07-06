Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

M1 traffic gridlock after pedestrian hit by car

by Kate Paraskevos
6th Jul 2018 10:06 AM

LANES have been closed and traffic is banked up for more than two kilometres after man was hit by a vehicle travelling on the M1 near Oxenford this morning.

Police and paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man who is said to be in a critical condition.

All lanes, both northbound and southbound, are affected.

Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.
Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.

Emergency services received a call at 9:28am with reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the Pacific Motorway northbound near the Helensvale Exit.

Several northbound lanes along the M1 are closed and lengthy delays are expected for commuters.

If you or someone you know are experiencing issues, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

gold coast m1 oxenford pedestrian traffic

Top Stories

    Two seriously injured in rollover crash

    Two seriously injured in rollover crash

    Breaking FOUR people are injured with serious concerns to two people trapped in an overturned vehicle near Fernvale.

    • 6th Jul 2018 12:19 PM
    'Rail-fail Hinchliffe, prove I'm corrupt': Councillor's dare

    premium_icon 'Rail-fail Hinchliffe, prove I'm corrupt': Councillor's dare

    Council News A councillor has escalated the fight against Stirling Hinchliffe

    • 6th Jul 2018 1:25 PM
    Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

    premium_icon Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

    News Joseph Geiger, 38, has been charged with being an accessory

    CCC going quiet prompts questions on investigation end

    premium_icon CCC going quiet prompts questions on investigation end

    Council News Investigators are now spending less time at the Ipswich City Council

    Local Partners