Paramedics are treating a man after he was hit by a bus in a shocking incident in Sydney’s western suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Man hit by bus in Sydney

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jun 2021 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM

A man has been hit by a bus in a shocking incident in Sydney’s western suburbs on Friday afternoon.

NSW Ambulance paramedics are at the scene on Sunnyholt Rd and First Ave in Blacktown after receiving reports of the man in his 20s being struck by a bus just before 3pm.

A spokesman said the victim sustained injuries to his head and shoulder and was being assessed at the scene.

More to come

Originally published as Man hit by bus in Sydney

