Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

More to come.

More Stories

custody editors picks northern queensland police investigation suspicious death

Top Stories

    Brazen drive-by shooting has father afraid for his family

    premium_icon Brazen drive-by shooting has father afraid for his family

    Crime TWICE in the past month a family have been targeted by hooligans in a seemingly unprovoked drive-by shooting.

    • 27th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Giant bowel tour a must see

    premium_icon Giant bowel tour a must see

    Health It can be likened to an apple with a worm

    • 27th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Forget tactics or rain, Pride want to continue NPL rise

    premium_icon Forget tactics or rain, Pride want to continue NPL rise

    Soccer Talk clash with Redlands could be called off

    • 27th Jun 2019 10:55 AM
    Father son project that 'spiralled out of control'

    premium_icon Father son project that 'spiralled out of control'

    Offbeat 'You could never get rid of the car'

    • 27th Jun 2019 10:00 AM