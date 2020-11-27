Menu
Crime

Man ‘had sex with girlfriend’s disabled teen sister’: Court

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
27th Nov 2020 5:28 AM
A young man who allegedly had sex with a child who was the sister of his former girlfriend has been refused bail.

Police allege the 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had sex twice with the girl, who has younger than 15, and also indecently treated her, all in May this year.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at a location in Edens Landing.

The defendant was initially given watch-house bail, but this was revoked after Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard on Thursday the defendant sent "aggressive, threatening" messages to both the victim and her sister (his ex-girlfriend), a breach of his bail conditions.

A 20-year-old man is charged with twice counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, all committed at an Edens Landing location. Picture: Facebook
He has been in custody about five months.

The defendant had entered a guilty plea and was to be sentenced on Thursday, but this was unable to proceed after police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay told the court police had new information which suggested the young victim may have some sort of intellectual impairment.

This circumstance of aggravation meant the charges could no longer be heard in the Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan told the court the alleged messages showed the defendant could not be trusted with bail.

This was his third application for bail since his June arrest.

The charges will be mentioned again on December 9, for a possible committal to the higher courts.

