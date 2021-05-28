Menu
The man will front court on Friday. Picture: Che Chorley
Man had 10,000 child abuse files: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th May 2021 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM

A 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences after police allegedly found more than 10,000 child abuse files on his devices.

Northern Territory Police and Australian Federal Police searched the man’s home on Friday where they found a mobile phone, table and laptop which all allegedly contained child abuse material.

NT Police said the man had also allegedly engaged in the trading of child abuse material through the use of an encrypted application, and possessed “more than 10,000 child abuse files through encrypted file storage platforms”.

The 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences. Picture: Che Chorley

The man has been charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material, one count of possessing child pornography material, three counts of solicit child abuse material, and one count of accessing child abuse material.

He remains in custody and will front Katherine Local Court on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said NT Police and the AFP would continue to bring those allegedly involved in child abuse to justice.

“We will continue to go to great lengths to identify and arrest those who believe that they can hide behind encryption and the anonymity of the internet to commit these abhorrent crimes,” Senior Sergeant Lawson said.

“International collaboration is key to bringing these people before the courts.”

