Man guilty of touching himself in front of kids

A LAIDLEY man has been found guilty by an Ipswich jury of three offences committed against children who had been playing in a Gatton park.

Following a two-day District Court trial, Richard Brian Campbell, 50, was found guilty and then convicted of wilfully committing an indecent act in public on December 11, 2015; two counts of exposing a child under 12 to an indecent act; and exposing a child under 16 to an indecent act.

His sentence is adjourned until mid-February.

Campbell's bail application was objected to by Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso, and refused by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

The trial heard evidence from three children who had been playing in Dawson Phipps Park at the time, and from adults who lived nearby.

Campbell was first seen urinating and then alleged to have been touching his penis more than once.

The court was closed for some evidence.